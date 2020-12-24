Baptist Hospital in Columbus administers Moderna vaccine to frontline workers

Moderna coronavirus vaccines today... the hospital administered around 90 of the vaccines to frontline workers starting at 2 this afternoon... workers showed up, filled out a release form, and received the vaccine... all happening in just a few minutes.

Those vaccinated were monitored for 15 minutes to record any symptoms they may exude... eli hilton is the director of pharmacy at baptist memorial.

He said he is very confident with the vaccines available and believes citizens should be as well... developing this."

"there's been a lot of dedicated governmental employees that are focused on this and you can rest assured knowing that a lot of work's been done developing this."

Hear more about the vaccinations later tonight on wtva 9 news at 9 and 10... a