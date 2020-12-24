How Christmas services are changing to stay pandemic-safe
With Christmas Eve upon us, houses of worship face a unique set of challenges due to the pandemic.
Churches Moving Christmas Services Online Or Limiting In-Person AttendanceWith Christmas just around the corner, many families are usually getting ready for traditions like packing into church to celebrate. But that won't be the case this year with the COVID-19 pandemic;..
Reporter Update: Churches Plan For A Holiday Season Amid The Coronavirus PandemicKDKA's Chris Hoffman is checking in with local churches of all denominations to find out how they are planning for safe Christmas services amid the coronavirus pandemic.