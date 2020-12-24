Churches modify Christmas services
Faith leaders are changing the way they celebrate Christmas to keep their parishioners safe and healthy.
Church for Christmas mass to look different this yearOf course, in 2020 fashion, Christmas Eve mass here in Bakersfield will look much different Thursday than in previous years. Some churches have decided to cancel their services altogether due to the..
Safety measures for local churches during Christmas servicesChristmas Eve and Christmas Day services have some of the biggest turn outs all year for churches across the Coast.
Churches Moving Christmas Services Online Or Limiting In-Person AttendanceWith Christmas just around the corner, many families are usually getting ready for traditions like packing into church to celebrate. But that won't be the case this year with the COVID-19 pandemic;..