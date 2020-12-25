VP Naidu pays tribute to former PM Vajpayee on 96th birth anniversary

Global  
 

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu paid floral tribute to the former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary in Hyderabad on December 25.

96th birth anniversary of late former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee was observed today.

The BJP stalwart was not only famous for his political reign but also for his oratory and poetry skills.


