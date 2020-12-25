Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:40s - Published 6 minutes ago

96th birth anniversary of Atal Bihari Vajpayee; President, PM pay tribute

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several BJP leaders paid floral tribute to late former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 96th birth anniversary at the Sadaiv Atal in the national.

The BJP stalwart was not only famous for his political reign but also for his oratory and poetry skills.