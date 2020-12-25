PM Modi, President pay tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on 96th birth anniversary

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several BJP leaders paid floral tribute to late former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 96th birth anniversary at the Sadaiv Atal in the national. The BJP stalwart was not only famous for his political reign but also for his oratory and poetry skills.
Eight CISF dogs retired on Thursday after serving force's Delhi Metro unit for 10 years. CISF organised a farewell ceremony for its four-legged soldiers at a camp in east Delhi. During the event, the canines were decorated with medals for their service. The canines include Lilly, Jency, Blacky, Pusty and Lucy, Rosy, Tweeky and Mini. They 'checked and cleared' over 2,800 suspected articles, vehicles in Delhi Metro network. The CISF guards over 250 operational stations of this rapid rail network. CISF has deployed over 12,000 men and women personnel for the task. The force also has a team of about 50 canines for securing the network. Handlers of the retiring canines were given certificates of appreciation. The dogs were treated to a bowl of pineapple cake each after the ceremony.
Christmas celebrations in full swing across several cities in India. Churches were decorated to celebrate the festival. People were seen celebrating the Christian festival. People are celebrating Christmas this year amid the pandemic. Restrictions are also in place in view of the covid-19 pandemic. However, people were seen visiting church at various locations. Visuals from Christmas eve from Chennai, Delhi, Amritsar and other places. People visited churches in Mumbai, Kolkata, Pune, and other places. Churches were decorated in Varanasi, Delhi among other places.
Union minister Piyush Goyal said that farmers’ protest has been infiltrated by Maoists. Goyal said he fully trusts the farmers and government is open for discussion. Goyal said the Narendra Modi government is working to increase farmers' income and to provide employment opportunities to the youth. "The government's doors are open for farmer brothers for 24 hours for discussion. If this farmers' agitation gets free from Maoist and Naxal elements then our farmer brothers and sisters will definitely understand that these farm bills are in their favour and also of the nation. Even after that if they have any doubt, we are open for talks," he said. Watch the full video for more.
Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal held meeting with farmers' leaders in the national capital. They held meeting with farmers' leaders on December 03. The next meeting will be held on December 05. Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) representatives were also present in the meeting. Speaking to ANI, leader of Azaad Kisan Sangharsh Committee, Harjinder Singh Tanda said, "Talks have made a little progress. In the half time, it seemed that today's meeting will yield no result, in second half, it seemed that there is pressure of farmers' agitation, on government. Talks were held in a conducive atmosphere." "We are hopeful. The laws are wrong. In the next meeting, we will put pressure on the government. They will have to say that they will take back the laws. In my opinion, it will be finalised in the meeting day after tomorrow," he added.
Speaking to ANI, farmer leader, Baldev Singh Sirsa said, "We listed all drawbacks before government, they had to admit that there are drawbacks and will make amendments. We said we don't want amendments but withdrawal of laws." "We also demanded that Minimum Support Price (MSP) be implemented for certain and law should be made for it," he added.
Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman on December 18 said that India's has enough capacity to produce COVID-19 vaccines for its needs and also to export it to other countries that need its help. She also emphasized that the country has to invest a lot more in health infrastructure and get more private partners into the sector.
Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman took part in Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Partnership Summit via video conferencing. Asking suggestions from the attendees of the summit, she said, "We can see a budget which is a budget like never before in a way. India wouldn't have seen a budget being made post-pandemic like this."
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh attended King George Medical University's Foundation Day event on December 22 via video-conferencing. At the event, he said, "The fight is not over yet. You must have heard about the new coronavirus strain in Britain, it is a serious issue. The fight will continue till every person in the world is vaccinated. Our scientists will soon complete the tests and trials of COVID-19 vaccines. Russia's Sputnik V vaccine will also be reaching India." He further said, "Post COVID-19 crisis, the world has understood that the real 'Superman' and 'Wonder Woman' are our doctors, nurses and paramedical staff. We will always remain grateful to them for their service during the pandemic."