PM Modi, President pay tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on 96th birth anniversary

Nation remembered former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 96th birth anniversary.

President Kovind and PM Modi paid tributes to Vajpayee at Sadaiv Atal in Delhi.

Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal were also present.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi took to Twitter to pay homage to Vajpayee.

PM Modi will also release a book in Parliament to honour Vajpayee on his birth anniversary.

The book is titled 'Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Parliament: A Commemorative Volume'.

Published by LS Secretariat, book focuses on Vajpayee's life, works and notable speeches.

The book also has some rare photographs of the parliamentarian from his public life.

The book is scheduled to be released at a function in the Central Hall of Parliament.


