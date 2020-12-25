Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:00s - Published 2 minutes ago

Good Governance Day: Tributes pour in on Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birth anniversary | Oneindia News

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee at Sadaiv Atal on his 96th birth anniversary on Friday.

Union ministers including Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman and Piyush Goyal were also present at the Atal samadhi.

Former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birth anniversary on December 25 is observed as Good Governance Day.

#GoodGovernanceDay #AtalBihariVajpayee #Atal