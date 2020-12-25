Global  
 

Ice Rink Open On Christmas Day

Tis year families are getting creative with how to spend Christmas during a pandemic.

Eye on young children.

One thing we can still do, despite covid?

"* 19, is spend time outside.

Kimt news three's mary peters is at the ice rink at soldiers field memorial park for a look at how families are sliding into traditions.

Mary?

Annalise ?

"* as you can see behind me, there are two ice rinks and plenty of room to social distance.

I came here earlier today to see if there were any families spending christmas on the rink.

That's where i ran into the gathje famiky.

They say this is something they've done for a long time.

They used to build a rink in their backyard and the last few years, they've spent christmas afternoons here ... this year they came a little early because they did not we all grew up around the sport and just playing, so it was a big part of growing up.

We just associate it with family and fun and the outdoors... and it's just a great time.

Covid kind of enables us to still enjoy those things.

It's positive.

It's kind of like another normal we can count on, especially when we don't get to see our family.

It is a little chilly, so make sure to dress warm!

And if you've never skated before you'll want to take things slowly.

Thanks, mary.

The ice rinks will be open




