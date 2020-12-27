Rajinikanth discharged from hospital

According to the hospital administration, his blood pressure is now stable and his medical condition has improved.
On December 25, Rajinikanth got hospitalised over 'severe fluctuations in blood pressure'.
The 70-year-old Tamil superstar earlier this month announced that his upcoming political party will contest the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, and had urged people to support him in his political endeavours.
Veteran actor Rajinikanth was on Friday admitted to Apollo Hospitals here as he was suffering from severe blood pressure fluctuations, the hospital said in a statement. He was shooting for a movie here for the past 10 days and had isolated himself and is being monitored closely after a few people on the sets tested COVID-19 positive. The 70 year-old actor, however, tested negative. "Mr Rajinikanth has been admitted in the hospital today in the morning...Though he did not have any symptoms of COVID-19, his BP showed severe fluctuations and needed further evaluation for which he has been admitted to the hospital," Apollo Hospitals said. Watch the full video for more details.
Makkal Needhi Maiam leader A. Arunachalam joined Bharatiya Janata Party in the presence of Union Minister and BJP leader Prakash Javadekar on December 25. Makkal Needhi Maiam was founded by Kamal Haasan in 2018. Speculations are rife of Kamal Hassan joining hands with Rajinikanth for Tamil Nadu assembly elections.
Union Minister of Finance Anurag Thakur on December 27 said that BJP will perform well in upcoming Panchayati Raj polls in Himachal Pradesh. "We won elections in Hyderabad, Jammu and Kashmir, UP, Bihar and even the general election. In coming days, Panchayati Raj polls will be held in Himachal Pradesh and I am confident that BJP will perform well in every corner of the state," said Union Minister Thakur.
H-Bots Robotics has developed low-cost disinfectant robot 'ACCORD'. Team developed the robot keeping in mind the extant COVID situation. Start-up aimed at affordable robot to cater to growing needs of disinfectants in the market. Price of different variants of 'ACCORD' will range between Rs 50,000 to 1 lakh.
Actor-turned-politician and president of Makkal Needhi Maiam, Kamal Haasan on December 20 held a massive road show at Porur in Chennai. The MNM chief during his Kanyakumari visit cleared that his party will form a third front with good candidates in the forthcoming Assembly elections. Haasan, who kick-started his party's campaign for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly polls last week, had confirmed about contesting the 2021 elections, adding that he will announce the constituency from which he will contest in the coming days.