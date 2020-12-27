Rajinikanth discharged from hospital

Global  
 

Actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth was discharged from Hyderabad's Apollo Hospital on December 27.

According to the hospital administration, his blood pressure is now stable and his medical condition has improved.

On December 25, Rajinikanth got hospitalised over 'severe fluctuations in blood pressure'.

The 70-year-old Tamil superstar earlier this month announced that his upcoming political party will contest the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, and had urged people to support him in his political endeavours.


