North AL Impacted by Nashville Explosion

People in North Alabama experienced service outages as a result of damage to AT&T facilities during the Christmas Day explosion in Nashville.

Moore, retired fbi supervisory special agent: "the person obviously did not want civilians injured."

Jim maxwell, retired fbi special agent bomb tech: "the 911 call said there were shots fired.

That tells me that they were trying to lure the police and first responders into the scene."

Police have release this photo of the r-v involved..

And the f-b-i i has launched a website for tips in their search for clues..

Jim maxwell, retired fbi special agent bomb tech: "the color of the smoke of the explosion is indicative of a certain type of explosive."

Tonight -- we are also hearing from a witness who says he saw the explosion happen.

David malloy says he stepped outside and saw police cars on each corner -- when a business owner told him everyone needed to evacuate.

He says he was asking an officer why they were evacuating when it happened.

"boom the bomb went off...where the at&t building was" mayor cooper says more than 40 buildings suffered material damage.

The city issued a 3 day curfew for the area around 2nd avenue -- that ends on sunday afternoon.

Right now -- a reward is being offered for any information that leads to the arrest and conviction of whoever was involved in the explosion.

More than 300-thousand dollars has been raised so far!

More than a quarter of a million dollars was pledged by camping world c-e-o marcus lemonis.

The impacts of this morning's explosion are being felt here in north alabama.

We move our team coverage to waay 31's max cohan.

He caught up with people who were impacted by the at&t outage in our area.

First and foremost -- those i spoke to said they had nashville in their thoughts -- but added that the at&t issues were inconvenient and in some cases concerning... "my thoughts are prayers are with the people of nashville."

Across north alabama people are reacting to the explosion of an r-v that rocked nashville on christmas morning leaving several injured.

While the blast was not felt in north alabama -- the impacts of it were...at&t suffered outages that affected various law enforcement agencies throughout the region -- and in some cases knocked out 9-1-1 lines or impacted peoples ability to call in from their cell phone..

At&t customers like chris murray say that's concerning.

"i was actually trying to use my wifi calling to make a couple of calls earlier and even that's down so yeah you're kind of completely out of the loop."

Since many customers like murray haven't had to make an emergency call -- they say the outage is more of an inconvenience than anything else.

Ashlea gregory -- another at&t customer -- said she was busy with christmas celebrations this morning and probably wouldn't have noticed the outage if she didn't have to check in with her family.

"i'm a caregiver to my elderly grandmother so i go to visit her every day and take care of her needs, so she doesn't have technology, cell phones, i needed to call her and i couldn't even call to check before i went."

In a statement -- at&t said "service for some customers in nashville and the surrounding areas may be affected by damage to our facilities from the explosion this morning.

We are in contact with law enforcement and working as quickly and safely as possible to restore service."

It is currently unclear exactly how many