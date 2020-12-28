Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

FBI: Nashville Bombing Suspect Died In Blast

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:54s - Published
FBI: Nashville Bombing Suspect Died In BlastCBS2's Hazel Sanchez has more on the Christmas Day attack in Tennessee.

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Nashville bombing suspect's remains found at scene of the blast, FBI confirms

The FBI and Nashville authorities on Sunday confirmed the suspect in the Christmas Day blast died in...
CBS News - Published

FBI confirms identity of Nashville suspect and says he died in blast

Federal investigators have identified Anthony Quinn Warner as a person of interest in the Nashville...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •Japan Today



Related videos from verified sources

Former FBI deputy director on how police confirm suspect as bomber [Video]

Former FBI deputy director on how police confirm suspect as bomber

Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe reacts to authorities identifying 63-year-old Anthony Quinn Warner as the Nashville bomber after matching his DNA to remains found at the scene of the..

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 02:18Published
FBI: Suspect In Nashville Bombing Died In Blast [Video]

FBI: Suspect In Nashville Bombing Died In Blast

The agency said the suspect, 63-year-old Anthony Quinn Warner, appears to have acted alone in the Christmas Day blast. CBS2's Hazel Sanchez reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:03Published
FBI searching home after Nashville blast [Video]

FBI searching home after Nashville blast

Authorities are searching several properties in connection with a massive explosion in Nashville, Tenn., early Christmas Day.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 02:23Published