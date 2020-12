As the number of new coronavirus cases continues to climb in Maryland, state leaders have been urging the President to sign the stimulus bill which he finally did on Sunday night -- after previously indicating his unwillingness to do so.

President Donald Trump has signed a stopgap spending measure to keep the U.S. government operating...

Several aid programs are set to expire in the coming days unless President Trump signs the latest...

US President Donald Trump has signed a massive US$900 billion pandemic relief package that will...