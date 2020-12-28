Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

President Trump Signs Bill That Provides COVIID Relief

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 02:36s - Published
President Trump Signs Bill That Provides COVIID ReliefDebra Alfarone reports the bill also averts a government shutdown.

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Why Trump waited until after relief bill was passed to push for $2,000 checks

Several aid programs are set to expire in the coming days unless President Trump signs the latest...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •Upworthy


President Trump demands Congress amend pandemic relief bill, issues controversial pardons

In a video posted on social media Wednesday, President Trump demanded that Congress revise its...
CBS News - Published

News Brief: Trump Slams Relief Bill, Presidential Pardons, France-U.K. Border

President Trump demands changes to pandemic relief bill, and he pardoned 15 people and commuted...
NPR - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Funding underway for Everglades restoration [Video]

Funding underway for Everglades restoration

President Trump passed the Everglades protection bill. The bill is $250 million dollars and will go to help restore and protect the lands.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 00:19Published
Trump signs massive measure funding government, COVID relief [Video]

Trump signs massive measure funding government, COVID relief

President Donald Trump has signed a $900 billion pandemic relief package.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 02:11Published
President Trump signs coronavirus relief bill [Video]

President Trump signs coronavirus relief bill

After lambasting the bill which passed in the house with bipartisan support the president signed the bill late Sunday night.

Credit: WLFIPublished