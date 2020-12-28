Trump signs $900bn coronavirus relief package

The massive bill includes1.4 trillion dollars (£1.03 trillion) to fund government agencies through toSeptember and contains other end-of-session priorities such as money for cash-starved transit systems and an increase in food stamp benefits.

President Donald Trump signed a 900 billion dollar (£664 billion) pandemicrelief package on Sunday, ending days of drama over his refusal to accept thebipartisan deal that will deliver long-sought cash to businesses andindividuals and avert a federal government shutdown.