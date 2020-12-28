Trump signs $900bn coronavirus relief package

President Donald Trump signed a 900 billion dollar (£664 billion) pandemicrelief package on Sunday, ending days of drama over his refusal to accept thebipartisan deal that will deliver long-sought cash to businesses andindividuals and avert a federal government shutdown.
The massive bill includes1.4 trillion dollars (£1.03 trillion) to fund government agencies through toSeptember and contains other end-of-session priorities such as money for cash-starved transit systems and an increase in food stamp benefits.
Equity benchmark indices hit fresh highs during early hours on Monday amid positive global cues after US President Donald Trump signed into law a 2.3 trillion dollar pandemic aid and spending package. At 10:15 am, the BSE S-P Sensex was up by 298 points or 0.63 per cent at 47,272 while the Nifty 50 advanced by 90 points or 0.65 per cent to 13,839. All sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the green with Nifty realty rising by 3 per cent, metal by 1.8 per cent, PSU bank and auto by 1 per cent each. Among stocks, Tata Motors jumped by 3.6 per cent to Rs 182.40 per share after the United Kingdom and European Union negotiators finalised a historic post-Brexit trade agreement. The EU so far has been a single market for the Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover but this is set to change after the UK's exit from the European Union.
In a late-night decision, President Trump decided to sign a COVID-19 relief package but for a lot of families, missing a week of unemployment could prove to be a real hardship. KDKA's Shelby Cassesse..
