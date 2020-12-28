Trump signs $900bn coronavirus relief package

Global  
 

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
President Donald Trump signed a 900 billion dollar (£664 billion) pandemicrelief package on Sunday, ending days of drama over his refusal to accept thebipartisan deal that will deliver long-sought cash to businesses andindividuals and avert a federal government shutdown.

The massive bill includes1.4 trillion dollars (£1.03 trillion) to fund government agencies through toSeptember and contains other end-of-session priorities such as money for cash-starved transit systems and an increase in food stamp benefits.


U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday signed the bipartisan $2.3 trillion pandemic aid and spending package, restoring unemployment benefits to millions of Americans and averting a federal government shutdown. Bryan Wood reports.

Opening bell: Equity parameters touch new highs, Tata Motors gains 3.6% [Video]

Opening bell: Equity parameters touch new highs, Tata Motors gains 3.6%

Equity benchmark indices hit fresh highs during early hours on Monday amid positive global cues after US President Donald Trump signed into law a 2.3 trillion dollar pandemic aid and spending package. At 10:15 am, the BSE S-P Sensex was up by 298 points or 0.63 per cent at 47,272 while the Nifty 50 advanced by 90 points or 0.65 per cent to 13,839. All sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the green with Nifty realty rising by 3 per cent, metal by 1.8 per cent, PSU bank and auto by 1 per cent each. Among stocks, Tata Motors jumped by 3.6 per cent to Rs 182.40 per share after the United Kingdom and European Union negotiators finalised a historic post-Brexit trade agreement. The EU so far has been a single market for the Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover but this is set to change after the UK's exit from the European Union.

Watch: SBS World News live

 Tonight on SBS World News, NSW records five new coronavirus cases linked to the Northern Beaches as NYE restrictions revealed, Donald Trump has signed a massive..
U.S. stock futures gain after Trump signs coronavirus relief package


Trump signs coronavirus relief bill, still pushes for $2,000 stimulus checks

President Trump on Sunday signed the coronavirus relief package that will boost unemployment benefits...
Trump signs off on $600 stimulus checks. But a vote on $2,000 direct payments is still happening

President Donald Trump signs a coronavirus relief and government funding package into law, which...
Trump Signs Coronavirus Relief Bill, After Days of Delay . President Donald Trump signed the massive $2.3 trillion legislation at the eleventh hour. avoiding a government shutdown and extending..

As the number of new coronavirus cases continues to climb in Maryland, state leaders have been urging the President to sign the stimulus bill which he finally did on Sunday night -- after previously..

In a late-night decision, President Trump decided to sign a COVID-19 relief package but for a lot of families, missing a week of unemployment could prove to be a real hardship. KDKA's Shelby Cassesse..

