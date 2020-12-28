Police camera captures moment of Nashville blast
Police camera captures moment of Nashville blast
Police camera footage has been released of the explosion that rocked downtownNashville on
Christmas Day.
Officials on Sunday identified Anthony QuinnWarner, 63, responsible for setting off a bomb in a camper van.
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
CBS Weekend News, December 27, 2020 FBI confirms identity of Nashville suspect and says he died in blast; How Weekend News stayed afloat during the pandemic
CBS News
3 hours ago
Man shares brutal Christmas gift from his Nanny When it comes to Christmas presents, some go for the thoughtful present where others go straight to a prank.For one unfortunate godson in America, his nan when..
New Zealand Herald
6 hours ago
AP Top Stories December 27 Here's the latest for Sunday, December 27th: Trump delays bill signing as jobless aid expires; Tennessee man under investigation for Christmas Day bombing; Man..
USATODAY.com
7 hours ago
Related news from verified sources
A church’s surveillance camera captured the explosion in downtown Nashville on Christmas morning,...
Christian Post - Published
2 days ago
Related videos from verified sources
'Stay on your feet. Stay alive' -Nashville cop Nashville Police officers who evacuated the city's downtown area ahead of a vehicle explosion Christmas Day became emotional on Sunday as they spoke out for the first time publicly since the blast.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:19 Published 11 hours ago
Possible human 'tissue' at Nashville blast site A parked motor home exploded in downtown Nashville at dawn on Friday morning minutes after a recorded announcement emanating from the vehicle warned of a bomb, in what police said was an "intentional.. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:27 Published 2 days ago