Police camera captures moment of Nashville blast

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:55s - Published
Police camera footage has been released of the explosion that rocked downtownNashville on Christmas Day.

Officials on Sunday identified Anthony QuinnWarner, 63, responsible for setting off a bomb in a camper van.


CBS Weekend News, December 27, 2020

 FBI confirms identity of Nashville suspect and says he died in blast; How Weekend News stayed afloat during the pandemic
CBS News

Why Taylor Swift was replaced by Brad Paisley on a famed Nashville mural celebrating country legends

 Taylor Swift has been removed from Legends Corner's famed Nashville mural that pays homage to country music legends, replaced by Brad Paisley. Why?
USATODAY.com

A Quiet Life, a Thunderous Death, and a Nightmare That Shook Nashville

 DNA tests show that Anthony Warner blew himself up along with a chunk of downtown Nashville on Christmas morning.
NYTimes.com

FBI confirms identity of Nashville suspect and says he died in blast

 Federal investigators have identified Anthony Quinn Warner as a person of interest in the Nashville bombing on Christmas Day. The FBI said Sunday that human..
CBS News

Footage shows a 'massive' kangaroo punching a dad in the face

 A frightening video has emerged of a father getting punched in the face by a kangaroo as he tried to protect his children from the marsupial.The attack took..
New Zealand Herald

Man shares brutal Christmas gift from his Nanny

 When it comes to Christmas presents, some go for the thoughtful present where others go straight to a prank.For one unfortunate godson in America, his nan when..
New Zealand Herald

AP Top Stories December 27

 Here's the latest for Sunday, December 27th: Trump delays bill signing as jobless aid expires; Tennessee man under investigation for Christmas Day bombing; Man..
USATODAY.com

Church video shows massive Nashville explosion; possible human tissue found

A church’s surveillance camera captured the explosion in downtown Nashville on Christmas morning,...
Christian Post - Published


'Stay on your feet. Stay alive' -Nashville cop [Video]

'Stay on your feet. Stay alive' -Nashville cop

Nashville Police officers who evacuated the city's downtown area ahead of a vehicle explosion Christmas Day became emotional on Sunday as they spoke out for the first time publicly since the blast..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:19Published
Possible human 'tissue' at Nashville blast site [Video]

Possible human 'tissue' at Nashville blast site

A parked motor home exploded in downtown Nashville at dawn on Friday morning minutes after a recorded announcement emanating from the vehicle warned of a bomb, in what police said was an "intentional..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:27Published