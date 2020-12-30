New COVID strain: Doctors talk about vaccine and surge

Covid new strain: How India is preparing to tackle UK & variants of virus



COVID-19 vaccines will work against new variants of the virus and there is no evidence that current vaccines will fail to protect against the SARS-CoV-2 mutants reported from the UK or South Africa,.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 07:51 Published 13 hours ago

Rajinikanth not to take a political plunge, cites health reasons|Oneindia News



Actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth, who was set to make an important announcement regarding the launch of his political party on December 31, has made a U-turn. Six cases of a mutant strain of.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 02:30 Published 20 hours ago