Is there a spike in Covid cases after Christmas

However, following Thanksgiving, cases throughout the state increased.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) -- The North Central Health District said it's too early to tell if Christmas caused a spike in COVID cases.

Whitmer says after getting the vaccine, you must to get an additional booster shot 28 days later.

As the new year approaches, the north central health district says its unsure if covid cases will rise.

According to the health district, cases across the state spiked after thanksgiving, but the district says its too soon to tell if christmas will have the same results.

But officials warn that any community setting can have an impact.

If we continue the trend we saw after thanksgiving, we definitely may see a spike in the next fourteen days, so we will look again at mid january c1 3 b13 to see if we are seeing those highs we saw a few weeks after thanksgiving.

Health officials recommend following the fourteen day quarantine period if there was a sign