What do we know about the Oxford Covid-19 vaccine?

The Oxford and AstraZeneca vaccine has been in the spotlight since it startedscreening for trial volunteers in March.

Nine months later, it has beenapproved by the UK’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency(MHRA).


Oxford Covid-19 vaccine approved for UK use [Video]

Oxford Covid-19 vaccine approved for UK use

A Covid-19 vaccine from Oxford University and AstraZeneca has been approvedfor use in the UK, paving the way for rapid rollout, the Department of Healthsaid.

Covid-19: Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine approved for use in UK

 The UK approves its second vaccine, which will lead to a massive expansion in the immunisation campaign.
BBC News
UK Expected to Approve AstraZeneca's COVID Vaccine This Week [Video]

UK Expected to Approve AstraZeneca's COVID Vaccine This Week

The AstraZeneca vaccine has been developed in tandem with the University of Oxford.

Covaxin can offer protection against mutated coronavirus: Bharat Biotech

 Vaccine makers like Pfizer and AstraZeneca have also said that their vaccines against Covid-19 should work against the new strain.
DNA

Covid-19: Oxford vaccine may get nod in a few days

 India is likely to see the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine being approved for emergency use in next few days as the updated data submitted by Serum Institute of India..
IndiaTimes
Hancock announces Oxford vaccine submitted for approval [Video]

Hancock announces Oxford vaccine submitted for approval

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has announced that the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine has now been submitted to the MHRA for approval. Mr Hancock also announced that vaccinations of the Pfizer-BioNTech jab have begun in care homes across England, and the Chelsea pensioners in London were among the first to be vaccinated outside of a hospital or GP surgery. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Prof Van-Tam: I told my mother she must have Covid-19 vaccine [Video]

Prof Van-Tam: I told my mother she must have Covid-19 vaccine

Professor Jonathan Van-Tam says he has told his 78-year-old mother she musthave the Covid-19 vaccine. The deputy chief medical officer, who said hismother calls him “Jonny”, said he is “very confident” in the Medicines andHealthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) which has approved the jab fromPfizer and BioNTech.

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will be made available across UK from next week: PM Johnson [Video]

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will be made available across UK from next week: PM Johnson

United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson on December 02 hailed the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency for formally authorising the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine and said that government has accepted the recommendations to approve the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for distribution across the UK from next week.

Oxford Covid-19 vaccine may become the first to get Indian regulator's nod for emergency use

Once the UK drug regulator gives its approval to the Oxford vaccine, the expert committee on Covid-19...
IndiaTimes - Published Also reported by •Hindu


Millions to receive Oxford coronavirus vaccine from Jan 4, Vaccine claimed to be as effective as the others

Two million people will receive their first dose of either the Oxford vaccine or the Pfizer jab...
Upworthy - Published

Covid-19: Oxford vaccine may get nod in a few days

India is likely to see the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine being approved for emergency use in next few...
IndiaTimes - Published


'India will get 50% of everything...': World's largest vaccine-maker, SII [Video]

'India will get 50% of everything...': World's largest vaccine-maker, SII

Serum Institute of India’s CEO Adar Poonawalla spoke on the Covid-19 vaccine production and roll-out. SII, world's largest vaccine maker, is producing Oxford-Astrazeneca vaccine. SII has applied for..

Altmann: The only trick we have is to block transmission [Video]

Altmann: The only trick we have is to block transmission

Professor of Immunology at Imperial College London, Professor Danny Altmann, has said blocking transmission of the virus “is the only trick we have up our sleeve” in the fight against Covid-19. His..

'Winning formula for COVID vaccine' [Video]

'Winning formula for COVID vaccine'

The Chief Executive of AstraZeneca says his researchers have found a "winning formula" to improve the Oxford vaccine's efficacy.

