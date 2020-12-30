Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:37s - Published 1 minute ago

MHRA confirm approval of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine

MHRA Chief Executive, June Raine, confirmed the approval of the Oxford-AstraZeneca Coronavirus vaccine for use in the UK.

The roll out of the jab will begin Monday 4th January.

Report by Browna.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn