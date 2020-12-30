Wednesday Sector Laggards: Music & Electronics Stores, Trucking Stocks
In trading on Wednesday, music & electronics stores shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 0.4%.
Helping drag down the group were shares of Conns, off about 2.3% and shares of GameStop off about 0.8% on the day.
Also lagging the market Wednesday are trucking shares, down on the day by about 0.4% as a group, led down by YRC Worldwide, trading lower by about 4.2% and Marten Transport, trading lower by about 1.2%.