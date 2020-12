Most Big New Year's Eve Firework Displays Are Canceled

COVID has put a wrench in New Year's Eve celebrations globally.

According to CNN, the best view of fireworks in most major cities will be from your couch.

Many of the global fireworks displays will be replaced with smaller televised or streamed events, as cities take precautions against the spreading the virus.

This includes: London: Their iconic fireworks show over the River Thames is canceled.

England is under tough stay-at-home restrictions.