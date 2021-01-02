National Defense Authorization Act includes amendment following Bradenton soldier's death

Congress voted to override President Trump’s veto of the National Defense Authorization Act this week.
The act also includes amendment filed following the death of a Bradenton soldier.
Congress voted to override President Trump’s veto of the National Defense Authorization Act this week.
The act also includes amendment filed following the death of a Bradenton soldier.
The Senate voted to override President Donald Trump’s veto of the National Defense Authorization Act. Trump vetoed the bill..
Senator Sherrod Brown
Vows to Join Sanders’
Filibuster and Push for
$2,000 Stimulus Checks.
On Tuesday, Ohio..