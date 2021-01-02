Ganguly's Angioplasty done, he's doing good: Woodlands Hospital CEO

Dr Rupali Basu, Director and CEO of Woodlands Hospital, where BCCI President Sourav Ganguly is admitted after suffering a mild heart attack, informed that his angioplasty has been done and he is "doing fine".

Dr Rupali Basu informed that after checkups it was found that Ganguly is having heart related issues, and the doctors have done his Angioplasty.

Basu informed that the former Indian skipper is being treated and doing fine.

"The other two blocks, minor blocks in other two arteries which we will deal with later," she said.

There is a team of seven doctors who are looking after Sourav Ganguly at Woodlands hospital.