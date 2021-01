Trump recorded pleading with election official to 'find' him votes

US President Donald Trump badgered and pleaded with Georgia's election chiefto overturn Joe Biden's win in the state, suggesting in a telephone call thatthe official “find” enough votes to hand Mr Trump the victory.

Theconversation on Saturday was the latest step in an unprecedented effort by asitting president to pressure a state official to reverse the outcome of afree and fair election that he lost.