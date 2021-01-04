Mass coronavirus testing begins in schools in England

Covid-19 safety measures to aid social distancing are installed at OasisAcademy Coulsdon in Coulsdon, south London.
A mass testing programme is beingexecuted in schools across England to safely accept pupils back into theclassroom.
The military is to be brought in to help set up Coronavirus testing at every secondary school and college in England.
"We are all in this together. Hopefully testing will keep us in school and safe."