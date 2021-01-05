U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday (January 4) hit the campaign trail in Georgia, telling supporters to "watch what happens" as he claimed victory in the southern state, which surprised the nation in November by backing a Democratic presidential candidate for the first time in almost three decades.
Trump tells supporters to 'watch what happens' in Georgia
