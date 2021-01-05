Protest held outside Paris’s Canadian Embassy over death of Karima Baloch

A protest was held over the death of human rights activist Karima Baloch outside the Canadian embassy in France’s Paris.

Protestors demanded a thorough investigation into the mysterious death of Karima.

Baloch, Pashtun, Hazara & French citizens chanted slogans against the Pakistan government.

Karima Baloch, also known as Mehrab, was a prominent Baloch voice.

She was found dead in Canada’s Toronto on 22 December 2020.

Her body was found near Lake Ontario two days after her disappearance.

Toronto police said they don't consider her death to be suspicious.

