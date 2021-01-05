Georgia Voters Cast Ballots in Senate Runoff Elections

Georgia Voters Cast Ballots in Senate Runoff Elections.

January 5 is here and that means Georgia voters are heading to the polls to cast their ballots in the state’s pivotal Senate runoff elections.

The races will determine the balance of power in the U.S. Senate.

Democrat Jon Ossoff is running against Republican Sen.

David Perdue.

.

Democrat Raphael Warnock is running against Republican Sen.

Kelly Loeffler.

.

The runoff elections are occurring because none of the candidates were able to capture 50 percent of their race’s vote in the initial November election.

Early voting began on December 14 and more than three million Georgia residents have already voted in the two runoff elections.

State polling places opened at 7 AM ET and will close at 7 PM ET.

According to the Georgia secretary of state’s office, voters who are in line at closing time will still be able to vote