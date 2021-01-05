Georgia Runoffs To Determine Which Party Controls Senate

The outcome of today's senate runoffs in Georgia extends far beyond the state.
It will impact President-Elect Joe Biden's policy agenda.
But as Newsy's Stephanie Liebergen explains, the immediate effects will be felt on Capitol Hill.
The outcome of today's senate runoffs in Georgia extends far beyond the state.
It will impact President-Elect Joe Biden's policy agenda.
But as Newsy's Stephanie Liebergen explains, the immediate effects will be felt on Capitol Hill.
Georgia 1.5.21
All eyes are on the two Georgia runoff elections on Tuesday that will determine which party controls the Senate.