Georgia runoff election in Catoosa County

Several poll workers in catoosa county spent the evening tabulating the votes in what appears to be a landslide republican victory in that county.

News 12's dorothy sherman takes a look at what happened after the polls closed and how they handle ballot issues.

Ballots came into the catoosa county freedom center after polls closed at 7.

Nats once there, the poll workers arranged them in stacks according to precincts before the ballots were scanned and tabulated.

Catoosa county pio john pless: "so it is a very meticulous process.

It's being watched by numerous people."

That includes a review panel.

Catoosa county pio john pless: "if there are any anomalies you know there are going to be multiple pairs of eyeballs that are going to look at that for example if there is a piece of paper or ballot that has a fold or a crease or a tear in it where there maybe some reason that it may not scan correctly, several people have to review that."

The panel is biartisan and includes a republican and a democrat.

Catoosa county democratic party chair cathy griffith is on the panel.

She explains what they do when they review a ballot.

Catoosa county democratic party chair cathy griffith: "the republican and i look at the ballot and recreate a duplicate ballot so that it will be counted and we agree and there's never been an issue of no that's not what's, we agree."

Catoosa county democratic party chair cathy griffith: "you try to figure out what the voters intent was if it's questionable at all, but usually it's a tear.

Sometimes people will x out one candidate and then mark the other and obviously that's a voter intent question."

There is a third person on the panel from the board of elections, but griffith says in all of the times she's been on the panel that there has never been a time when the republican and democrat did not agree.

In catoosa county, dorothy sherman,