Warnock wins in high-stakes Georgia runoff

Democrats won one hotly contested U.S. Senate race in Georgia on Wednesday and pulled ahead in a second, edging closer to control of the chamber.
Gloria Tso reports.
Democrat Raphael Warnock has won one of Georgia’s two US Senate runoffs,becoming the first black senator in his state’s history..
If fellow Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff wins his race, the party will effectively be handed total control of Congress.