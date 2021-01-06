'Not annoyed but…': Ajinkya Rahane on quarantine protocols ahead of Sydney Test

India stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane opened up on the ongoing 'quarantine controversy'.

Rahane said that the Indian team is not at all annoyed with the bio-secure protocols.

He, however, conceded that it was 'challenging' to be confined when life outside their five-star facility in Sydney seems to be 'normal'.

Rahane added that the team's focus is on the third test at the Sydney cricket ground starting Thursday.

The stand-in captain was speaking at the pre-match virtual press conference.

The India vs Australia border-Gavaskar trophy is levelled at 1-1.

India, meanwhile, announced their playing XI for the Sydney test.

Rohit Sharma, who is also the vice-captain, returned to the xi replacing Mayank Agarwal.

Navdeep Saini will make his test debut replacing the injured Umesh Yadav.