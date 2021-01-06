No Police Officers to Be Charged Over Shooting of Jacob Blake

On Tuesday, Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley announced that no officers would face charges in the shooting of Jacob Blake.

.

In his statement, Graveley said his decision was based on “the facts and laws.” .

It is my decision now that no Kenosha law enforcement officer will be charged with any criminal offense based on the facts and laws, Michael Graveley, via CNN.

Graveley’s decision applies to Officer Rusten Sheskey, who was responsible for shooting Blake seven times in the back in front of his three children.

.

It also includes the two other officers involved, Vincent Arenas and Brittany Meronek.

.

Officer Sheskey shot Blake on August 23, 2020, while responding to a domestic incident.

.

Sheskey said that he used deadly force because he was afraid Blake was trying to kidnap a child in the back seat of his car.

.

Officials also said that Blake was “armed with a knife,” although he willingly told authorities he had one.

.

There was no point in the video that is articulable for an officer to say that he was under harm at that particular point.

I think that's completely bogus and I think that is just a rationalization to try to show what is really, essentially, an intentional act, Blake Family Attorney B'Ivory LaMarr, via CNN