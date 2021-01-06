6 Arrested During Pro-Trump Protests In Downtown DC Ahead Of Electoral College Results

At least six people were arrested overnight in Washington D.C.
During protests in support of President Donald Trump as the Electoral College prepares to affirm Joe Biden's victory in the presidential election.
Katie Johnston reports.
