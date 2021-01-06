President-elect Joe Biden denounces Capitol Hill violence

President-elect Joe Biden has called the violent protests on the U.S. Capitol“an assault on the most sacred of American undertakings: the doing of thepeople’s business.” Biden also demanded President Donald Trump to immediatelymake a televised address calling on his supporters to cease the violence thathe described as an “unprecedented assault’ as pro-Trump protestors violentlyoccupy U.S. Capitol.