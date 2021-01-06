Senate votes to approve new state flag

Mississippi lawmakers are finishing the process of adopting the new state flag with a magnolia and the phrase ‘In God we Trust.’

Lawmakers are - finishing the process of- adopting the new state flag wit- a magnolia and the phrase - "in god we trust."- it's happening six months after- legislators retired the last- state flag in the u.s. with the- confederate battle emblem.- voters approved the new magnoli- flag in november after a- commission recommended the- design.

- senators today voted thirty-- eight to seven to pass such a - bill.

- that followed a 119 to one hous- vote yesterday.

- republican governor tate reeves- is expected to sign - the bill into law in the next - few days.

