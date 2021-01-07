World leaders condemn violent scenes in U.S.

World leaders have condemned the violence in Washington where suporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday in an attempt to overturn November's election result.
Flora Bradley-Watson reports.
