OK Senator: Pence "Livid"

A GOP Senator from Oklahoma is revealing Mike Pence's reaction to the Wednesday's Trump Supporter Riots.

Jim Inhofe said Pence became uncharacteristically angry on Wednesday during the siege on the Capitol.

"I've known Mike Pence forever.

I've never seen Pence as angry as he was today." Inhofe said he had a long conversation with Pence.

"He said, 'After all the things I've done for Trump.'" Another Republican senator told Business Insider the VP was the most angry he's ever seen him.