Aim to vaccinate 88% of most vulnerable by mid-February

Cabinet minister Grant Shapps says that, if the UK’s vaccination programme goes to plan, 88% of people “in the demographic of being most likely to lose their lives to coronavirus” will have been vaccinated by mid-February.

Report by Jonesia.

