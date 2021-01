UK approves Moderna Covid-19 vaccine

The Moderna coronavirus vaccine has been approved for use in the UK.

The jabis the third to be given the green light by the Medicines and Healthcareproducts Regulatory Agency (MHRA), along with the Covid-19 vaccines fromPfizer/BioNTech and Oxford/AstraZeneca.

But unlike the previous jabs, theModerna vaccine will not be available for use straight away, with the firstdoses not expected to arrive until the spring.