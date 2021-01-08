Democrats ready second Trump impeachment

[NFA] Democrats in the House of Representatives plan to introduce misconduct charges on Monday that could lead to a second impeachment of President Donald Trump, two sources familiar with the matter said.
This report produced by Chris Dignam.
Lawmakers responding to the ritos on Capitol Hill are inching closing to voting to impeach President Trump for a second time...