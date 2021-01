Arizona State University professor of history Brooks Simpson discusses what could happen following the U.S. House's decision to impeach President Trump for a second time.

IN THE NEXT HALF HOUR.Kaley: WEDNESDAY, THE HOUSE OFREPRESENTATIVES IMPEACHEDPRESIDENT TRUMP FOR A SECONDTIME.THE SENATE TRIAL LIKELY WON'TBEGIN UNTIL AFTER PRESIDENTTRUMP LEAVES OFFICE.THE SENATE IS ON RECESS NOW ANDWILL NOT RECONVENE UNTILTUESDAY.SO THIS MORNING, PRESIDENTIALHISTORIAN AND ASU PROFESSORBROOKS SIMPSON JOINS US.IF THEY DO A TRIAL, WHICH ITSOUNDS LIKE THEY WILL, WHEN ANDHOW DOES IT HAPPEN?