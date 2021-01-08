Lindsey Graham berated by angry Trump supporters at airport

Video appears to show Trump supporters confront and berate Sen.
Lindsey Graham at Reagan National Airport after the senator publicly acknowledged President-elect Joe Biden’s win and criticized the President over the riot at Capitol Hill.
Supporters of President Trump swarmed Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and verbally harassed him as he waited to board a flight..
