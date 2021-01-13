What the Capitol looks like ahead of impeachment vote

CNN’s Brian Todd looks at the reinforced security around the Capitol building as the second impeachment of President Donald Trump begins and the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden approaches.
If Pence and Cabinet members don't see Trump unfit for office, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says Democrats will begin impeachment..