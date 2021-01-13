Trump Administration Executes Only Woman On Federal Death Row

Lisa Montgomery was sentenced to death for killing a pregnant woman and removing the fetus.
Montgomery’s lawyers say the murder occured during a psychotic episode.
[NFA] The U.S. government executed convicted murderer Lisa Montgomery, the only woman on federal death row, early on Wednesday,..
A federal judge in Indiana late on Monday blocked the execution of Lisa Montgomery, a convicted murderer and the only woman on..