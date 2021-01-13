Lawmaker to GOP: Stand up and defend this Constitution

Rep.
Cedric Richmond (D-LA) addresses his colleagues during the second impeachment vote against President Trump, saying that Republicans need to “stand up, man up and woman up” against Trump, following the riots on Capitol Hill.
Rep.
Cedric Richmond (D-LA) addresses his colleagues during the second impeachment vote against President Trump, saying that Republicans need to “stand up, man up and woman up” against Trump, following the riots on Capitol Hill.
DFL Calls for removal of Hagedorn, Fischbach. GOP responds to remarks stating Hagedorn is doing a "great job"
Rep. Paul Mitchell Leaves GOP,
Cites Trump's Efforts to Overturn Election.
Rep. Mitchell, a Republican from Michigan,..