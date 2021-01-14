Stage set for Covid vaccination drive in India: All you need to know

India is all set to begin the first phase of Covid vaccination from January 16th.

Two vaccines have received approval and about 30 crore people will be inoculated in the first phase.

Health care workers from both government & private sector will be the first to receive the vaccine followed by frontline workers including civil defence & disaster management volunteers.

The Centre will bear the cost of vaccination for healthcare & frontline workers.

Watch this video to find out all you need to know about about India’s Covid vaccination drive.