Covid vaccine: How many Indians got jab on Day 1? Govt reveals

At least 1,65,714 healthcare beneficiaries received COVID-19 jab on Saturday across India, marking it as a historic and biggest COVID-19 vaccination drive launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

About 16,755 total vaccinators involved across India during the COVID vaccination drive.

There was no post adverse event reported after the vaccination was administered to the people.

"Total vaccinators involved across India were 16,755.

Total beneficiaries vaccinated across India--1,65,714.

COVID19 vaccination drive was successful on Day 1.

No case of post-vaccination hospitalisation reported so far," said Manohar Agnani, Additional Secretary of Union Health Ministry.

"The Serum Institute of India (SII) produced COVISHIELD was supplied to all States and Union Territories (UT).

Bharat Biotech's COVAXIN was supplied to 12 States.

Total 3,351 sessions were held across the country with both the vaccines, said Health Ministry on COVID19 vaccine roll-out," he added.

Watch the full video for more details.