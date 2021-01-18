Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast

The weather pattern for most of the workweek will remain rather quiet with just a fluctuation in temperatures from dry cold fronts passing through.

Today, we'll have a few flurries or patchy freezing drizzle with highs around 30.

Tonight, temperatures fall into the lower teens with partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Tuesday, Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected with highs around 20.

Wednesday, the cold air is short lived with highs climbing to near 32 under mostly cloudy skies.

Thursday will be mild with highs in the mid 30s.

Friday into the weekend, We will cool down into the lower to mid 20s.

There is a chance of some snow on Sunday, something to monitor as we get closer.