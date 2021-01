Will support Mamata Banerjee to defeat BJP in WB polls: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on January 18 announced his party's support to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for the upcoming assembly elections to defeat Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

He said, "We will support Mamata Banerjee in the West Bengal Assembly elections to defeat BJP which wants to win by spreading hatred.

In 2017 as well, they won in Uttar Pradesh by propagating hate."